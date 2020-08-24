Sign up
Photo 1332
The “X” windmill base
This new decorative windmill has bern installed by a walking trail in our neighborhood. The wind vane has the Texas flag painted on it. I’m glad I took a photo of it now, for the “X” in Alphabet August today.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th August 2020 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
x
,
windmill
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
