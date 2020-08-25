“Here’s looking at YOU, kid.”

We went to a casino in Shreveport last week. Talk about spotless and disinfected, that place has never been that clean. They take extraordinary measures to protect their customers. To enter the casino you walk to this desk with this “guy” looking at you, he measures your temperature from 8 feet away. The light turns green and you can enter the walkway to the gaming floors. That’s Jerry on the left. The casino employees were very strict about making sure the robot got a good look at you. You pull your mask down as you approach. You must wear your mask at all times when you are not in your room. In the hotel we broke a seal on our room’s door that said the room had been sterilized. They do not clean your room until you check out. If you need fresh towels they will bring them to you. The few restaurants that were open cleaned every surface constantly. This for Alphabet August’s Y for “You”. 😊