“Here’s looking at YOU, kid.” by louannwarren
Photo 1333

We went to a casino in Shreveport last week. Talk about spotless and disinfected, that place has never been that clean. They take extraordinary measures to protect their customers. To enter the casino you walk to this desk with this “guy” looking at you, he measures your temperature from 8 feet away. The light turns green and you can enter the walkway to the gaming floors. That’s Jerry on the left. The casino employees were very strict about making sure the robot got a good look at you. You pull your mask down as you approach. You must wear your mask at all times when you are not in your room. In the hotel we broke a seal on our room’s door that said the room had been sterilized. They do not clean your room until you check out. If you need fresh towels they will bring them to you. The few restaurants that were open cleaned every surface constantly. This for Alphabet August’s Y for “You”. 😊
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Lou Ann

Ingrid
Great for the word "You". Happy to hear that all was cleaned and checked so well. And above all that you were able to have a fun and save trip!
August 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
This is a very interesting photo Lou Ann. The nearest I have ever been to a casino is on the sea front in Blackpool in the entertainment arcade with the kids. Slot machines & such like. This looks a whole lot more grown up...I would be nervous going in there I think...silly I know. Love your story here & glad they are being so careful. Have a wonderful time & I hope you break the bank!!
August 25th, 2020  
