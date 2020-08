The Alphabet August word today is Z-Zest. Rather than zest a piece of citrus for my photo I thought a collage to embrace my zest for life would be better! My birthday August 17 was full of happy surprises.“77” balloons, flowers, hot chocolate chip cookies, gift baskets and many wonderful cards, on the left is @weezilou’s fabulous card and on the right is Jerry’s. A lovely birthday that embraced my zest for life perfectly.