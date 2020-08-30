Previous
Halloween starting at $1. by louannwarren
Halloween starting at $1.

Target has their Halloween decorations out and when you enter the store their $1, $3 and $5 displays are the first thing you see. This for today’s August word “spend a dollar”.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Lou Ann

