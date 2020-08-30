Sign up
Photo 1338
Halloween starting at $1.
Target has their Halloween decorations out and when you enter the store their $1, $3 and $5 displays are the first thing you see. This for today’s August word “spend a dollar”.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
29th August 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
target
,
halloween
,
$1
,
law-2020
,
aug20words
