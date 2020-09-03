Previous
John Lennon by louannwarren
Photo 1342

John Lennon

“Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” A favorite quote for the word today.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Lou Ann

