A lovely surprise

I retired 12 years ago and earlier this week a former employee reached out to me asking if I would mind being an employment reference for her. She moved to her home town and was looking for a job. Her prospective employer called me and I was happy to tell them about her work ethic and excellent person skills. The door bell rang late yesterday, she got the job and she sent thank you flowers to me to thank me for the reference I gave her. A happy surprise last evening. So thoughtful of her!