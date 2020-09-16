The courthouse, again

It is a stunning example of Romanesque architecture, built in 1895 as the Denton County Courthouse. It is listed on the National Register of Historical Places, so it is protected from demolition. Texas has 254 counties and every one of them has one town or city that is the county seat, where their county government is conducted; courts and tax offices are usually in one building. This courthouse houses a historical museum and a few minor courtrooms now, as all of the county business has been moved to modern square (ugly) buildings. I’m counting this as a “lines” photo for September words. I brightened it considerably, I felt it deserved to be bright and beautiful instead of dark and dreary, smile.