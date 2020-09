The squirrel boarding house is closed

Our neighbor’s palm tree had a large colony of squirrels residing under its bark. He has a swimming pool and got tired of scooping palm tree bark pieces out of the pool. He had the tree scalped last week and all week long squirrels have sat on the fence and looked at the tree. I’m sure they are quite put out! It will be interesting when winter comes to see if the tree survives, now that it’s “coat” is gone.