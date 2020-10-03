Sign up
Photo 1372
The Dallas Arboretum’s pumpkin festival
“The Art of the Pumpkin” at Dallas’ Arboretum this year was stunning, 150,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash were spread over the 66 acre grounds. Autumn beauty everywhere you looked!
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1586
photos
110
followers
78
following
Tags
pumpkin
,
dallas
,
arboretum
,
law-2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful Autumnal image - So beautiful with the rows of green and shades of orange !
A horribly wet day here today with no sign of it brightening up . Time to get out my shredder again !!!!
October 3rd, 2020
Kate
ace
Beautiful autumn scene
October 3rd, 2020
katy
ace
I love the layers of color in this one. It’s a terrific composition. I can hardly imagine how difficult it must’ve been to set up that many pumpkins, gourds, and squash
October 3rd, 2020
