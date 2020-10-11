Sign up
Photo 1380
Only 800 miles to go
This lone Monarch butterfly stopped by my hanging baskets of Pentas on his way to the Sierra Madre mountains in Mexico. I was thrilled to see him, and I hope he gathered enough nectar to nourish him and help him on his way.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
butterfly
,
madre
,
mexico
,
migration
,
sierra
,
monarch
,
law-2020
sheri
Pretty monarch.
October 11th, 2020
