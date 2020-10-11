Previous
Only 800 miles to go by louannwarren
Only 800 miles to go

This lone Monarch butterfly stopped by my hanging baskets of Pentas on his way to the Sierra Madre mountains in Mexico. I was thrilled to see him, and I hope he gathered enough nectar to nourish him and help him on his way.
11th October 2020

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
sheri
Pretty monarch.
October 11th, 2020  
