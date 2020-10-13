Sign up
Photo 1382
Sunset on White Rock Lake
I visited the Chihuly exhibit at the Dallas Arboretum one evening. I loved watching the sun set over this lake.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1597
photos
109
followers
78
following
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1376
1377
1378
1379
215
1380
1381
1382
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
sunset
,
arboretum
,
law-2020
,
white-rock
