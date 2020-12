Hallmark Card’s 12 Days of Christmas collection

I posted this year’s Ten Lords a Leaping ornament, the 10th in the series, earlier this month. These are the nine ornaments from years past. Top row, L to R, Partridge in a Pear Tree, Two Turtle Doves, Three French Hens; middle row, Four Calling Birds, Five Golden Rings, Six Geese a Laying; bottom row, Seven Swans a Swimming, Eight Maids a Milking and Nine Ladies Dancing. I’ve enjoyed collecting this series, just two more years!