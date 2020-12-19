Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1449
Sunset on the lake, continued
The sunset was enhanced by the leafless trees. The couple here are to the right of the romantic couple. Thankful the leaves had fallen as the trees really block the sunsets in the summer.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1666
photos
108
followers
77
following
396% complete
View this month »
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th December 2020 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
grapevine
,
law-2020
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful sunset view!
December 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and such glorious stillness in this Sunset view ! fav
December 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close