Bubble chandeliers by louannwarren
Photo 1463

Bubble chandeliers

The word today is “bubbles”. This is a bit of a stretch I know. 😊
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
katy ace
FAV I like it! The colors, the POV the composition, all excellent
January 2nd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are really pretty. Lovely shot.
January 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Lovely and creative capture!
January 2nd, 2021  
Ingrid
Pretty! I love all the different sort of bubbles I'm seeing today!
January 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Well spotted, they look wonderful.
January 2nd, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful composition. Creative capture.
January 2nd, 2021  
