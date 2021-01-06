Previous
The Greek know geometry well by louannwarren
Photo 1467

The Greek know geometry well

The word today is “geometry”, this Spode Blue Room Collection replica was first introduced in 1806. It uses geometric symbols beautifully.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Such a beautiful plate and perfect for the word today.
January 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
An excellent capture for today's word!
January 6th, 2021  
