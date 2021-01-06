Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1467
The Greek know geometry well
The word today is “geometry”, this Spode Blue Room Collection replica was first introduced in 1806. It uses geometric symbols beautifully.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1684
photos
108
followers
77
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geometry
,
jan21words
,
law-2021
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful plate and perfect for the word today.
January 6th, 2021
Lin
ace
An excellent capture for today's word!
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close