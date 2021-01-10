Sign up
Photo 1471
Positano, Italy, for “frame”.
On our Mediterranean cruise I sat in the front seat by the van driver/tour guide and snapped this photo going through a tunnel in beautiful Positano. This for the word “frame” today.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1689
photos
108
followers
77
following
403% complete
View this month »
Tags
tunnel
,
frame
,
positano
,
jan21words
,
law-2021
