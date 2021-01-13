Sign up
Photo 1474
The Golden Egg Cafe
For the word “golden” today. Maybe our favorite breakfast place. 😊
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1692
photos
108
followers
77
following
Views
4
1
365
iPhone XR
13th January 2021 9:04am
View Info
View All
Public
View
golden
,
jan21words
,
law-2021
katy
ace
Beautiful photo to fit the word so precisely. I can see why it would be your favorite place to eat breakfast.
January 13th, 2021
