Photo 1477
Next
Photo 1477
Cadence and Victor
These two started dating Cadence’s third week of her freshman year. She is now a junior and they are still very much “together”, for today’s word.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
219
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
January 16th, 2021
