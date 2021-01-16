Previous
Cadence and Victor by louannwarren
Cadence and Victor

These two started dating Cadence’s third week of her freshman year. She is now a junior and they are still very much “together”, for today’s word.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Lou Ann

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
