Small town America

Small towns here try to revitalize their downtowns in many ways. They open restaurants in vacant buildings and from there other businesses will move in. We joke that every small town in America has a nail salon, hair salon, and dry cleaners. This tree is in Roanoke, where the black and white calico boy lives. Roanoke has wrapped their downtown trees in mini lights to shine every night of the year. Their hope is the lighted trees will bring people downtown after dark, to dine in the restaurants and stroll the streets. This for “branches” the word today.