Beyond the bridge by louannwarren
Photo 1486

Beyond the bridge

The Bridge of the Americas crosses the entrance to the Panama Canal, with the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Canal on the other.
This for “beyond”, the word today.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Lou Ann

