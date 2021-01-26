Previous
Wine by the fire by louannwarren
Photo 1487

Wine by the fire

Our neighbors purchased a portable fire pit and invited us over to see it and have a glass of wine, how could we say no? It’s designed to put out quite a bit of heat in its small interior space. It has a carrying case!
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Danette Thompson ace
Love the glow of the wineglass. Looks like a perfect evening.
January 26th, 2021  
