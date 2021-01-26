Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1487
Wine by the fire
Our neighbors purchased a portable fire pit and invited us over to see it and have a glass of wine, how could we say no? It’s designed to put out quite a bit of heat in its small interior space. It has a carrying case!
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1706
photos
109
followers
77
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
13th January 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
wine
,
pit
,
neighbors
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the glow of the wineglass. Looks like a perfect evening.
January 26th, 2021
