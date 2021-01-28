Previous
Grocery store flowers by louannwarren
Grocery store flowers

I thought I would buy some flowers when I went grocery shopping. Honestly every flower arrangement was past it’s prime. I think they are just using what they have in stock until time to display Valentine’s flowers.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Joan Robillard ace
Good to know I will wait before I buy any. Since I don't go to the store I have to rely on the Instacart shopper or my niece. These are lovely with the radishes. Oh are those flowers - they look like radishes.
January 28th, 2021  
katy ace
Might be that people aren’t buying as many flowers as they used to either which means they stay in the stores past their prime. Although these are a little past their prime their color is gorgeous and you have captured the nice strong colors brilliantly in this photo.
January 28th, 2021  
