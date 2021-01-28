Sign up
Photo 1489
Grocery store flowers
I thought I would buy some flowers when I went grocery shopping. Honestly every flower arrangement was past it’s prime. I think they are just using what they have in stock until time to display Valentine’s flowers.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1708
photos
109
followers
77
following
407% complete
View this month »
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th January 2021 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
flowers
,
grocery
,
jan21words
,
law-2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Good to know I will wait before I buy any. Since I don't go to the store I have to rely on the Instacart shopper or my niece. These are lovely with the radishes. Oh are those flowers - they look like radishes.
January 28th, 2021
katy
ace
Might be that people aren’t buying as many flowers as they used to either which means they stay in the stores past their prime. Although these are a little past their prime their color is gorgeous and you have captured the nice strong colors brilliantly in this photo.
January 28th, 2021
