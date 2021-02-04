Sign up
Photo 1496
FoR Landscape 4
Windmills have always intrigued me. I’m a city girl and I loved visiting friends when I was small who lived on farms around Lubbock. They had windmills that made the most wonderful sounds in the West Texas wind.
https://www.austinchronicle.com/columns/2002-01-25/84427/
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
austin
,
windmill
,
law-2021
,
for2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely sight Lou Ann. We have quite a few windmills in our area, I like them too.
February 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture and great focus on the windmill , they always interest me !
February 4th, 2021
