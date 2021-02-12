Previous
Next
FoR Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 5 by louannwarren
Photo 1504

FoR Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 5

These are patriotic themed pins, with red, clear (white) and blue stones. The top pin is a stylized eagle that I purchased at the Clinton Presidential Library in Arkansas. The American flag pin came from a gift shop in a Dallas mall. Beginning the day after September 11, 2001, I wore the flag pin every single day for two years. We had a flag pole installed in our front yard and still fly the American flag every day. September 11 was so devastating to our country, it just helped to show our patriotism in these small ways.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Lovely.
February 12th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful Lou Ann!
February 12th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful but I bet they are magnificent in colour!
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise