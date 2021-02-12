FoR Trinkets, Treasures and Trash 5

These are patriotic themed pins, with red, clear (white) and blue stones. The top pin is a stylized eagle that I purchased at the Clinton Presidential Library in Arkansas. The American flag pin came from a gift shop in a Dallas mall. Beginning the day after September 11, 2001, I wore the flag pin every single day for two years. We had a flag pole installed in our front yard and still fly the American flag every day. September 11 was so devastating to our country, it just helped to show our patriotism in these small ways.