FoR Portraits 4

The 407 Texas Longhorns are about 6 miles from my home. They are at a ranch on our community thoroughfare Farm to Market 407, hence their name. Earlier this month I went to see them and they all ran to the fence except this fellow. So I really got the best photos of him. Our roads have been so treacherous I couldn’t go back to see them in the snow, so just settled on this shot.