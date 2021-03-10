Sign up
Sunny yellow chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums seem to thrive in our Texas clay soil, they are hardy too, not really bothered by our dry spells.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Tags
yellow
,
chrysanthemums
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
