You can't go wrong with red roses
This huge bouquet at my grocery was so pretty. A man was studying the flower choices and he asked me which I thought his wife would like. I told him she would love this bouquet, he scooped them up and away he went!
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Tags
red
,
roses
,
law-2021
,
rsinbow2021
