Previous
Next
You can’t go wrong with red roses by louannwarren
Photo 1535

You can’t go wrong with red roses

This huge bouquet at my grocery was so pretty. A man was studying the flower choices and he asked me which I thought his wife would like. I told him she would love this bouquet, he scooped them up and away he went!
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise