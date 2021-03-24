Sign up
Photo 1544
Sweet Lynda
My friend and neighbor Lynda came scurrying across the street with this lovely planter filled with tiny daffodils a week ago. She’s such a dear girl, always the first to bring food, always checking on us.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
19th March 2021 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
Annie D
ace
I do 💛 daffodils
How wonderful to have such lovely friends
March 24th, 2021
How wonderful to have such lovely friends