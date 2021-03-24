Previous
Next
Sweet Lynda by louannwarren
Photo 1544

Sweet Lynda

My friend and neighbor Lynda came scurrying across the street with this lovely planter filled with tiny daffodils a week ago. She’s such a dear girl, always the first to bring food, always checking on us.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I do 💛 daffodils
How wonderful to have such lovely friends
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise