Previous
Next
Photo 1546
My neighbor’s palm tree after the deep freeze
Everyone in the neighborhood is waiting to see if some new green fronds appear!
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
19th March 2021 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
palm
,
freeze
,
deep
,
law-2021
,
rainbow2021
katy
ace
Awwwww! I was going to ask if you thought it would come back. Poor thing looks pitiful right now.
March 26th, 2021
