My neighbor’s palm tree after the deep freeze by louannwarren
My neighbor’s palm tree after the deep freeze

Everyone in the neighborhood is waiting to see if some new green fronds appear!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
katy ace
Awwwww! I was going to ask if you thought it would come back. Poor thing looks pitiful right now.
March 26th, 2021  
