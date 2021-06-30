Sign up
Photo 1642
“Beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies” Paulo Coelho
We’ve had a couple of cloudy, rainy, grey days, and were rewarded last night with a beautiful sunset.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1898
photos
117
followers
79
following
7
365
iPhone XR
29th June 2021 8:37pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sunset
,
texas
,
law-2021
