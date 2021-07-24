Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1666
Early morning romping in the yard wears you out
These two squirrels ran and played in my yard and on the patio’s pergola for a long time. They finally slowed down and just sat in this corner resting, so I could grab a photo through the glass.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1922
photos
117
followers
77
following
456% complete
View this month »
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
22nd July 2021 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tired
,
squirrels
,
law-2021
Joan Robillard
ace
They look beat
July 24th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Dead beat "as one would say ! A great shot of the two little rascals , Lou Ann
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close