Photo 1668
Jill’s sunflower
My DIL Jill planted some yellow sunflower seeds and they have been every color but yellow. She brought this one in for her pool party, I loved it’s colors.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
1
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1924
photos
117
followers
77
following
456% complete
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
18th July 2021 11:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunflower
,
jill
,
law-2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful - lovely markings
July 26th, 2021
