Previous
Next
Sister Sue by louannwarren
Photo 1669

Sister Sue

We are in Lubbock for a few days visiting my sister and BIL. We haven’t been here in two years, so good to see everyone.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A lovely photo of the two of you!
July 28th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely photograph of you both
July 28th, 2021  
Babs ace
How lovely you are able to catch up again.
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise