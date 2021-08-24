Sign up
Photo 1697
Black elephant ears
The Arboretum had gorgeous elephant ear (Colocasia) plants everywhere in their landscape. This one had enormous black leaves, I thought my hand would show just how large the leaves were. Such a dramatic plant.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1954
photos
116
followers
77
following
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
Tags
black
,
ears
,
elephant
,
arboretum
,
law-2021
Brian
ace
Beautiful artistry. 👏
August 24th, 2021
