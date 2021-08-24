Previous
Black elephant ears by louannwarren
Photo 1697

Black elephant ears

The Arboretum had gorgeous elephant ear (Colocasia) plants everywhere in their landscape. This one had enormous black leaves, I thought my hand would show just how large the leaves were. Such a dramatic plant.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Brian ace
Beautiful artistry. 👏
August 24th, 2021  
