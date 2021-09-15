Previous
Kaden’s first Mutton Bustin’ belt buckle by louannwarren
Kaden’s first Mutton Bustin’ belt buckle

He was so proud of himself for riding the sheep so well! I checked and Kaden is only 5 years old, not 6, as I reported yesterday. 😊
Lou Ann

katy ace
Now THIS is a precious, cute photo! FAV
September 15th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
What a cute photo! He looks so happy and proud at the same time!
September 15th, 2021  
