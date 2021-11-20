Previous
The sanctuary window(s) by louannwarren
The interior of the sanctuary is painted white. During the sunlight hours every day the three windows (one in each side wall and one over the entry doors) allow ample light inside. Because they had just had a funeral, visitors were not allowed in the sanctuary. This view also shows the roof beams that support the flat roof. Adobe is a durable building material for New Mexico because of the extremely dry climate. The average rainfall in Taos is 12 inches a year and the average number of days of sunshine is 283 a year.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Lou Ann

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Very nice! I like the roof beams.
November 20th, 2021  
