Previous
Next
The Nativity is on the opposite side of the sanctuary and shows the window in that wall by louannwarren
Photo 1786

The Nativity is on the opposite side of the sanctuary and shows the window in that wall

So three sanctuary windows, one on each side and one over the entrance doors. I thought it was wonderful that the parishioners built the church, without an architect. They did a lovely job!
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2021  
katy ace
Another fabulous perspective of his church, Lou Ann! I am really enjoying this series in the simplicity of the architecture
November 21st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise