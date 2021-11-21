Sign up
Photo 1786
The Nativity is on the opposite side of the sanctuary and shows the window in that wall
So three sanctuary windows, one on each side and one over the entrance doors. I thought it was wonderful that the parishioners built the church, without an architect. They did a lovely job!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Carrie Shepeard
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2021
katy
ace
Another fabulous perspective of his church, Lou Ann! I am really enjoying this series in the simplicity of the architecture
November 21st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
November 21st, 2021
