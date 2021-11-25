Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1790
The Loretto Chapel stained glass
I focused more on the staircase when I was there, but did get a few photos of the chapel’s stained glass windows. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it today. 🧡
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
2050
photos
115
followers
76
following
490% complete
View this month »
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
windows
,
chapel
,
stained
,
loretto
Kate
ace
Nice symmetry and POV
November 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close