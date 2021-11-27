Previous
Let’s try this here by louannwarren
Photo 1792

Let’s try this here

I had the bright idea of changing up my dining table Christmas decorations this year. Determined not to buy anything new, just use what I have. Well when I used the “Nick in a box” on the table then my mantle had to be changed too. Ha.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
but, of course! 😉 that looks real gorgeous, law. aces!
November 28th, 2021  
Your decor looks stunning! Sometimes it’s fun to see how you can ease what you have in different ways.
November 28th, 2021  
