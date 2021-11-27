Sign up
Photo 1792
Let’s try this here
I had the bright idea of changing up my dining table Christmas decorations this year. Determined not to buy anything new, just use what I have. Well when I used the “Nick in a box” on the table then my mantle had to be changed too. Ha.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
2052
photos
115
followers
76
following
490% complete
View this month »
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Tags
christmas
,
room
,
table
,
dining
summerfield
ace
but, of course! 😉 that looks real gorgeous, law. aces!
November 28th, 2021
katy
ace
Your decor looks stunning! Sometimes it’s fun to see how you can ease what you have in different ways.
November 28th, 2021
