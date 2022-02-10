Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1867
FoR 10
Tuesday at the clinic with Jerry this craft art piece was displayed in a hallway. This for B&W lines.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2130
photos
113
followers
75
following
511% complete
View this month »
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Latest from all albums
1861
1862
1863
263
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
8th February 2022 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close