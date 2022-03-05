Sign up
Photo 1890
A purple lily
Purple is a color I don't have around the house, smile. So a stroll through Market Street's floral department has to suffice. Truth be told, this was a pale pink lily before some serious faffing. For the rainbow color purple today.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2156
photos
115
followers
75
following
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
Tags
purple
,
pink
,
lily
,
rainbow2022
