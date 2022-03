7,500 varieties world wide

Today’s word is red fruit and Mondays are rainbow red. Back to Market Street (all I had at home were yellow and green apples) to grab a quick pic of some Delicious Apples. I think they are the reddest of all. When I Googled types of apples I learned there are 7,500 varieties world wide, 2,500 varieties are grown in the USA. I couldn’t believe it!