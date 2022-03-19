Previous
Purple coral by louannwarren
Photo 1904

Purple coral

The large sports store Scheel’s has walk through aquariums, literally large clear plexiglass arches and walls full of the most beautiful coral and fish. Purple/indigo is a hard rainbow color, I’m using this shot for that color today. 😊
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful and colourful display -- I could sit for hours in front of this watching the fish swimming around - fav
March 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these gorgeous colous, wonderful coral and fish.
March 20th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Perfect for purple Lou Ann & your calendar is looking wonderful. Fav
March 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Fabulous, love the colours. Brings to mind the Beatles song In an Octopus's garden. fav
March 20th, 2022  
