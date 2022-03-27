Sign up
Photo 1912
Azaleas at our New Orleans hotel
New Orleans weather is perfect for growing flowering shrubs, this azalea was covered in blooms. For my pink rainbow today.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married, live in Highland Village, Texas, have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons, life is very good....
2178
photos
113
followers
75
following
523% complete
View this month »
Tags
pink
,
nola
,
azalea
,
rainbow2022
