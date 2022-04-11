Sign up
Photo 1927
Lori as Rosie the Riveter
I posted the iconic Rosie the Riveter WWII poster yesterday, and thought you would like to see our sweet Lori’s winning Halloween costume as Rosie. I think she pulled it off perfectly.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
julia
ace
Wow that looks fantastic..
April 11th, 2022
