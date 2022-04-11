Previous
Next
Lori as Rosie the Riveter by louannwarren
Photo 1927

Lori as Rosie the Riveter

I posted the iconic Rosie the Riveter WWII poster yesterday, and thought you would like to see our sweet Lori’s winning Halloween costume as Rosie. I think she pulled it off perfectly.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow that looks fantastic..
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise