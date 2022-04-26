Previous
Waiting their turn by louannwarren
Photo 1942

Waiting their turn

One of the Color Palooza stages had beautiful Indian dancers, dancing to beautiful Indian folk music. These two dancers were waiting their turn to perform.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such a colorful candid shot
April 27th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
What ornate costumes - they must take hours to dress but then feel so proud!
April 27th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
I love their beautiful thick hair! In Oman are many Indians. Sometimes you see them dressed up like this. But even for day to day wear some have beautiful dresses.
April 27th, 2022  
Diane ace
Your photo is genius--by photographing their backs, you show their beautiful hair and hair adornments as well as their dresses. There is also a stillness to their poses as they wait to perform. Fav.
April 27th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot.
April 27th, 2022  
