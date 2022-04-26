Sign up
Photo 1942
Waiting their turn
One of the Color Palooza stages had beautiful Indian dancers, dancing to beautiful Indian folk music. These two dancers were waiting their turn to perform.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
5
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2210
photos
115
followers
75
following
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
indian
,
color
,
dancers
,
palooza
Milanie
ace
Such a colorful candid shot
April 27th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
What ornate costumes - they must take hours to dress but then feel so proud!
April 27th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I love their beautiful thick hair! In Oman are many Indians. Sometimes you see them dressed up like this. But even for day to day wear some have beautiful dresses.
April 27th, 2022
Diane
ace
Your photo is genius--by photographing their backs, you show their beautiful hair and hair adornments as well as their dresses. There is also a stillness to their poses as they wait to perform. Fav.
April 27th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 27th, 2022
