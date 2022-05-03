Previous
Lori’s prickly pear cactus is blooming by louannwarren
Photo 1949

Lori’s prickly pear cactus is blooming

There’s a large untamed prickly pear cactus in Lori’s neighborhood that is exploding with blooms right now. I liked this image for my half & half today.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
