Half Jerry and half Haystack Mountain by louannwarren
Photo 1953

Half Jerry and half Haystack Mountain

We drove to Lubbock for Mother’s Day this weekend. Driving to West Texas is mostly across flat farming and ranching land, Haystack Mountain is always fun to see though. It’s nothing like the gorgeous mountains in Jerry’s home state of Montana, ha!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana ace
What a clever one Lou Ann, have a lovely Mothers Day 🌻
May 8th, 2022  
Taffy ace
A very clever half and half!
May 8th, 2022  
