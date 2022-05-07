Sign up
Photo 1953
Half Jerry and half Haystack Mountain
We drove to Lubbock for Mother’s Day this weekend. Driving to West Texas is mostly across flat farming and ranching land, Haystack Mountain is always fun to see though. It’s nothing like the gorgeous mountains in Jerry’s home state of Montana, ha!
7th May 2022
7th May 22
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2228
photos
115
followers
76
following
Tags
mountain
,
haystack
,
jerry
,
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
What a clever one Lou Ann, have a lovely Mothers Day 🌻
May 8th, 2022
Taffy
ace
A very clever half and half!
May 8th, 2022
