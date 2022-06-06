Sign up
Photo 1983
Can you see me?
Today’s word is “Find a Bug”. How about “Find a Bee’s Butt”? 😊
6th June 2022
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
bee
june22words
John Falconer
The “bug” is huge! Well photographed.
katy
Lol!! You made it easy by getting such a fabulous close-up. The entire composition is so nice.
Beryl Lloyd
Well done , they are so busy , Nice shot !
