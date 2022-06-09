Sign up
Photo 1986
We call these flowers Rose of Sharon
They are shrubs but if you don’t trim them they grow fairly tall. These are my neighbor’s and visible over our fence. For “Identity a flower” today.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2264
photos
114
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd May 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
of
,
rose
,
sharon
,
june22words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think they're really pretty and love photographing the one that grows by my friend Judy's house. Pretty shot!
June 10th, 2022
katy
ace
what a pretty photo of them Mine are not blooming yet
June 10th, 2022
