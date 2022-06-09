Previous
We call these flowers Rose of Sharon by louannwarren
We call these flowers Rose of Sharon

They are shrubs but if you don’t trim them they grow fairly tall. These are my neighbor’s and visible over our fence. For “Identity a flower” today.
Lou Ann

Lou Ann
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think they're really pretty and love photographing the one that grows by my friend Judy's house. Pretty shot!
June 10th, 2022  
katy ace
what a pretty photo of them Mine are not blooming yet
June 10th, 2022  
